In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|Audi
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Cr
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4