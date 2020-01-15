Saved Articles

Audi Q8 vs BMW iX1

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q8
Audi Q8
Celebration
₹98.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm494 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.8-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm308.43bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged FSI V6Electric
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
833-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.95.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,17,71770,04,633
Ex-Showroom Price
98,98,00066,90,000
RTO
10,01,65029,000
Insurance
3,17,4672,85,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,1121,50,556

