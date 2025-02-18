In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and BMW 6 Series GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs 6 Series GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8
|6 series gt
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Cr
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4