In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs Q8 Sportback e-tron Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Cr
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|Range
|-
|505-600 km/charge
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|95 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|31 minutes