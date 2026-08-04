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Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 sportback e-tron Taycan
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.19 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range505-600 km/charge452-544 km/charge
Battery Capacity95 kWh89 kWh
Charging Time31 minutes-

Filters
Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
50
₹1.19 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Wheel
Door Handle
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
95 kWh89 kWh
Driving Range
505 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp, 664 Nm402 bhp, 410 Nm
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 Kmph230 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20-
Length
4915 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2900 mm
Height
1632 mm1379 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1976 mm2144 mm
Bootspace
528 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,07,5001,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,23,0001,67,00,000
RTO
12,00054,000
Insurance
3,72,0006,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,64,5363,74,545

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