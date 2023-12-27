In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs 1.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base.
Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh.
Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 10.75 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less