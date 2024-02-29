In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
