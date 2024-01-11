In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs 1.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.13 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less