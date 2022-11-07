In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|Amg gle coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-