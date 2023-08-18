Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Driving Range
|505 Km
|569
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6 seconds
|3.4
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|335 bhp 664 Nm
|-
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Automatic Parking
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,57,458
|₹1,94,41,514
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,18,20,000
|₹1,70,00,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹17,54,000
|Insurance
|₹4,82,958
|₹6,87,014
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,65,609
|₹4,17,873