Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost

Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
50
₹1.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
4Matic Plus
₹92.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Driving Range
505 Km615 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds3.9 seconds
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 Kmph270 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,57,4581,05,61,425
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,20,00092,50,000
RTO
54,0009,25,000
Insurance
4,82,9583,85,925
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,65,6092,27,006

