In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Maserati Ghibli, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|Ghibli
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|816
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-