In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|1076
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|1.9 kwh
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-