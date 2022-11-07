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HomeCompare CarsQ8 Sportback e-tron vs RX [2017-2023]

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 sportback e-tron Rx [2017-2023]
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 1.19 Cr₹ 1.04 Cr
Range505-600 km/charge1076
Battery Capacity95 kWh1.9 kwh
Charging Time31 minutes-

Filters
Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
50
₹1.19 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Driving Range
505 Km1076
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp, 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20235 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionMacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20235 / 65 R18
Length
4915 mm5000
Wheelbase
2928 mm2790
Height
1632 mm1700
Kerb Weight
2585 kg2260
Width
1976 mm1895
Bootspace
528 litres211
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / BlackIvory / Black, Ocher / Black, Noble Brown / Black, Rich Cream / Black, Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,07,5001,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,23,0001,03,95,000
RTO
12,00010,93,500
Insurance
3,72,0004,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,64,5362,56,235

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