HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ8 Sportback e-tron vs Range Rover Sport

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Filters
Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
50
₹1.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
₹1.64 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Driving Range
505 Km977 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds5.9 seconds
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
200 Kmph234 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,57,4581,92,02,120
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,20,0001,64,29,000
RTO
54,00021,07,625
Insurance
4,82,9586,64,995
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,65,6094,12,728
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

10 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details