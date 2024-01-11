In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs 1.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs 88.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Petrol. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Discovery: 1997 cc engine, 8.93 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less