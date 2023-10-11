In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Jaguar F-Type, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs F-Type Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|F-type
|Brand
|Audi
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-