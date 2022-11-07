In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and BMW Z4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Z4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|Z4
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-