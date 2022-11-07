hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsQ8 Sportback e-tron vs Z4

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron vs BMW Z4

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and BMW Z4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Z4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 sportback e-tron Z4
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.19 Cr₹ 90.5 Lakhs
Range505-600 km/charge-
Mileage-12.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity95 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time31 minutes-

Filters
Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
50
₹1.19 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z4
BMW Z4
M 40i
₹90.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Wheel
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Driving Range
505 Km629 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds4.5 seconds
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp, 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 Kmph250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20255 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionFive-link Axle
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionDouble-joint Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20275 / 35 R19
Length
4915 mm4324 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2470 mm
Height
1632 mm1304 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1976 mm1864 mm
Bootspace
528 litres281 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoOptional
High-beam Assist
YesOptional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesOptional
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoOptional
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,07,5001,03,89,943
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,23,00090,50,000
RTO
12,0009,59,000
Insurance
3,72,0003,80,443
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,64,5362,23,320

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Audi released this silhouetted image of the 2023 Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback SUVs ahead of their global debut on November 9.
Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
7 Nov 2022
The BMW Z4 will be discontinued next year, but not before leaving behind a new limited edition variant
BMW Z4 goes out with a final hurrah: Final Edition unveiled for the droptop
28 Nov 2025
The BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition is offered in a manual gearbox option alongside special Green paint shades.
BMW Z4 M40i: Here are 5 key changes on the special Pure Impulse Edition
11 Apr 2025
The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric SUV whereas the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is the coupe SUV version.
Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open
10 Aug 2023
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
The MG Cyberster starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 lakh while the BMW Z4 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93 lakh, ex-showroom.
MG Cyberster vs BMW Z4: Which convertible sportscar will you like to ride in
28 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers