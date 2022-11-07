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Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron vs BMW X6

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and BMW X6, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs X6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 sportback e-tron X6
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.19 Cr₹ 1.78 Cr
Range505-600 km/charge-
Battery Capacity95 kWh-
Charging Time31 minutes-

Filters
Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
50
₹1.19 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Driving Range
505 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds4.3
Transmission
Automatic Automatic
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp, 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
200 Kmph250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionFive-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionDouble-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20315 / 35 R21
Length
4915 mm4960 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2975 mm
Height
1632 mm1700 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1976 mm2004 mm
Bootspace
528 litres580 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Seats
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsTrip Meter with 2
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch14.9 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes with Warning
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,07,5002,03,40,978
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,23,0001,77,90,000
RTO
12,00018,33,000
Insurance
3,72,0007,17,478
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,64,5364,37,206

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