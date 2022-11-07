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Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron vs BMW i5

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and BMW i5, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs i5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 sportback e-tron I5
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.19 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range505-600 km/charge455-516 km/charge
Battery Capacity95 kWh83.9 kWh
Charging Time31 minutes4 hours 15 min.

Filters
Q8 Sportback e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
50
₹1.19 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
95 kWh83.9 kWh
Driving Range
505 Km516 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds3.8 seconds
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp, 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes4 hours 15 min.
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 Kmph230 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20245 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension-
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension-
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20275 / 35 R20
Length
4915 mm5060 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2995 mm
Height
1632 mm1505 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1976 mm1900 mm
Bootspace
528 litres490 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,07,5001,24,92,471
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,23,0001,19,50,000
RTO
12,00054,000
Insurance
3,72,0004,87,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,64,5362,68,511

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