In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and BMW i5, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs i5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|I5
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|455-516 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|83.9 kWh
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|4 hours 15 min.