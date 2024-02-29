Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ8 e-tron vs GLS [2020-2024]

Audi Q8 e-tron vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Q8 e-tron vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 e-tron Gls [2020-2024]
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.14 Cr₹ 1.05 Cr
Range491-582 km/charge-
Mileage-10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity95 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time31 minutes-
...Read More

Filters
Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
50
₹1.14 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Driving Range
491 Km1125
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,90,1051,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,70,0001,08,90,000
RTO
54,00014,15,250
Insurance
4,65,6054,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,55,5642,74,200
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Honda Elevate is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
    Honda Elevate now available through CSD stores. Check details
    29 Feb 2024
    BYD sells its cars in around 70 countries across the world, including India. But it is not interested in the US market currently.
    Chinese vehicles under radar for national security data risk in United States
    29 Feb 2024
    Tesla Roadster will now have a new design with SpaceX tech. The EV will enter production later this year with deliveries starting from 2025. (REUTERS)
    Tesla Roadster to debut in late 2024 with new design and SpaceX tech, says Musk
    29 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was supposed to create a new body style called Sport Utility Sedan (SUS) and it was primarily meant for China.
    Mercedes cancels Maybach SUV sedan, considers it too expensive to develop
    29 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    View all
     