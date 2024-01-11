Saved Articles

Audi Q8 e-tron vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
50
₹1.14 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
450 4MATIC LWB
₹93.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Driving Range
491 Km1033.23
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,90,1051,10,50,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,70,00096,30,000
RTO
54,00010,17,000
Insurance
4,65,6054,02,809
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,55,5642,37,514

