In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 e-tron vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 e-tron
|Discovery
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Range
|491-582 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-