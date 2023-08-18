Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6 seconds
|7.3
|Driving Range
|491 Km
|804
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|335 bhp 664 Nm
|-
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,18,90,105
|₹1,01,12,133
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,13,70,000
|₹88,06,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹9,34,600
|Insurance
|₹4,65,605
|₹3,71,033
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,55,564
|₹2,17,349