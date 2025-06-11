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Audi Q8 e-tron vs Land Rover Discovery

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 e-tron vs Discovery Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 e-tron Discovery
BrandAudiLand Rover
Price₹ 1.15 Cr₹ 1.25 Cr
Range491-582 km/charge-
Mileage-6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
Battery Capacity95 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time31 minutes-

Filters
Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
50
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
3.0 Diesel S
₹1.25 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Driving Range
491 Km1073
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2 BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp, 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionFully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionFully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20255 / 55 R20
Bootspace
528 litres258 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4915 mm4956 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2923 mm
Height
1646 mm1888 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1976 mm2073 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone) Automatic Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearRear Only
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch11.4 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesOptional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,40,5001,46,59,572
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,73,0001,25,25,000
RTO
12,00016,19,625
Insurance
3,55,0005,14,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,4983,15,091

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