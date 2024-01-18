Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ8 e-tron vs Defender

Audi Q8 e-tron vs Land Rover Defender

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
50
₹1.14 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 SE 2.0 Petrol
₹93.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds7.4 seconds
Driving Range
491 Km828 Km
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 Kmph191 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,90,1051,05,90,805
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,70,00093,55,000
RTO
54,0009,56,000
Insurance
4,65,6052,79,305
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,55,5642,27,637

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997.0 cc to 2996.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic93.55 - 2.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs Defender

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Toyota Innova Crysta

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Ola Electric has announced the roll out MoveOS 4 software OTA update for its customers. This is the third major software update the electric two-wheeler manufacturer will roll out within two years.
    Ola MoveOS 4 launched with Ola Maps, anti-theft alert and more
    18 Jan 2024
    Tata Punch EV has been launched in India at a pricing range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    From six airbags to a 360-degree camera: Tata Punch EV safety features detailed
    18 Jan 2024
    Bounce Infinity and Sun Mobility to deploy 30,000 electric scooters across India under both the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) models.
    Bounce Infinity partners Sun Mobility to deploy 30,000 electric scooters
    18 Jan 2024
    The Ather ExpressCare quick service is available 20 outlets across 11 cities with plans to add 50 more by March this year
    Ather Energy rolls out ExpressCare 60-minute quick service for electric scooters
    18 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
    15 Jan 2024
    View all
     