In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and Jaguar F-Type, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and Jaguar F-Type, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs 1.14 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs 97.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Coupe. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less