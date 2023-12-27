In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW M5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW M5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs 1.14 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and BMW M5 Price starts at Rs 1.69 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. M5: 4395 cc engine, 9.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less