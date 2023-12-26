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Audi Q8 e-tron vs BMW M4 Competition

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW M4 Competition, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 e-tron vs M4 Competition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 e-tron M4 competition
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.15 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Range491-582 km/charge-
Mileage-9.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity95 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time31 minutes-

Filters
Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
50
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds3.5 seconds
Driving Range
491 Km576 Km
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp, 664 Nm-
Charging Time
31 minutes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 Kmph250 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionAdaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear Axle
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionAdaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20285 / 30 R20
Bootspace
528 litres440 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Length
4915 mm4794 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2857 mm
Height
1646 mm1393 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg1725 kg
Width
1976 mm1887 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoOptional
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoOptional
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoOptional
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,40,5001,75,05,958
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,73,0001,53,00,000
RTO
12,00015,84,000
Insurance
3,55,0006,21,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,4983,76,271

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