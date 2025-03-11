In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW 7 Series, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 e-tron vs 7 Series Comparison