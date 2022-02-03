HT Auto
Audi Q7 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph180 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds4.9 seconds
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl-
Driving Range
953 Km418 Km
Drivetrain
AWD-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission2
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,31458,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00055,90,000
RTO
8,32,90033,000
Insurance
3,39,9142,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1481,26,087
