In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4