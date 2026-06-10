In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)