Audi Q7 vs Volvo C40 Recharge

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds4.7 seconds
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm408 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm660 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl-
Driving Range
953 Km530 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
31
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,31464,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00061,25,000
RTO
8,32,90029,000
Insurance
3,39,9142,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1481,37,944

