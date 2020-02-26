HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ7 vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

Audi Q7 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemPetrol Hybrid
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl16.35
Driving Range
953 Km948
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In BootNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,3141,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00089,90,000
RTO
8,32,9008,99,030
Insurance
3,39,9143,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,19,016
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Defender
1997.0 to 2996.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic76.57 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs Defender
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jaguar F-Type
1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs F-Type

