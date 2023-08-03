In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-