In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|Gle [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4