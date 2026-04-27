In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4