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Audi Q7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q7 Amg gla35
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 90.48 Lakhs₹ 63.5 Lakhs
Mileage11.21 kmpl13.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2995 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
Q7
Audi Q7
Premium Plus
₹90.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹63.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi Q7 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
Rear Wiper
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm302 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System2.0L
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds5.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springsMultilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Front Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springsMacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19235 / 45 R19
Length
5072 mm4436 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2729 mm
Height
1705 mm1588 mm
Width
1970 mm1849 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres51 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredSilver
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
YesMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
28
Battery Warranty (Years)
2Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
106+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
Yes40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Saiga Beige, Okapi BrownBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,43571,01,589
Ex-Showroom Price
90,48,00063,50,000
RTO
9,04,8006,45,330
Insurance
3,78,1351,05,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0621,52,640
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

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