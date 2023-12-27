Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ7 vs AMG C 43

Audi Q7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds4.6 seconds
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System-
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm402 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl-
Driving Range
953 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
3-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,3141,12,43,864
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00098,00,000
RTO
8,32,90010,34,000
Insurance
3,39,9144,09,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,41,674

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    MG Motor's ZS EV electric SUV is seen charging up at one of the Zeon charging stations. The carmaker has tied up with Zeon as one of its charging point operators.
    MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon as its sixth charging partner
    27 Dec 2023
    The SU7 electric sedan will be Xiaomi's first EV to go into production which is expected to start this month. The deliveries of the SU7 is likely to begin in February next year.
    China's tech giant Xiaomi announces first EV technology event, to reveal details tomorrow
    27 Dec 2023
    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     