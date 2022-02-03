HT Auto
Q7 vs AMG A 45 S

Audi Q7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
4Matic Plus
₹92.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds3.9 seconds
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl12 kmpl
Driving Range
953 Km615 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
On-Road Price
91,72,3141,05,61,425
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00092,50,000
RTO
8,32,9009,25,000
Insurance
3,39,9143,85,925
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,27,006
