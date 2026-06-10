In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs Ghibli Comparison