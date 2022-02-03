HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ7 vs Ghibli

Audi Q7 vs Maserati Ghibli

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemL4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl12.3
Driving Range
953 Km816
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In BootLithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
31
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,3141,31,68,932
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,0001,15,40,175
RTO
8,32,90011,54,017
Insurance
3,39,9144,74,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,83,051
Expert Reviews
