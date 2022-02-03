|Top Speed
|250 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.9 seconds
|5.2 seconds
|Engine
|2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|335 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|11.21 kmpl
|-
|Driving Range
|953 Km
|528 Km
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Battery
|Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot
|77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Electric Motor
|1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹91,72,314
|₹62,86,832
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹79,99,000
|₹59,95,000
|RTO
|₹8,32,900
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹3,39,914
|₹2,58,332
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,97,148
|₹1,35,128