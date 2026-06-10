In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs I-Pace Comparison