Audi Q7 vs BMW X4 [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds6
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemB48 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl12.82
Driving Range
953 Km833.3
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
32
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,31477,46,249
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00067,50,000
RTO
8,32,9007,04,000
Insurance
3,39,9142,91,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1481,66,497

