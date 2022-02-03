HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ7 vs M2 [2019-2022]

Audi Q7 vs BMW M2 [2019-2022]

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
M2 [2019-2022]
BMW M2 [2019-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph250
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds4.2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemS55 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm405 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm550 Nm @ 2350 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl11.11
Driving Range
953 Km578
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
On-Road Price
91,72,31496,61,830
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00085,00,000
RTO
8,32,9008,56,330
Insurance
3,39,9143,05,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,07,670
