In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs 79.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI Premium Plus and BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less