Audi Q7 vs BMW iX1

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds5.6 seconds
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemElectric
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm308.43bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm494 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl-
Driving Range
953 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,31470,04,633
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00066,90,000
RTO
8,32,90029,000
Insurance
3,39,9142,85,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1481,50,556

