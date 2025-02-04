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Audi Q7 vs BMW iX1

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus and BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs iX1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q7 Ix1
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 90.48 Lakhs₹ 66.9 Lakhs
Range-417 km/charge
Mileage11.21 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-66.4 kWh
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6.3 hours

Filters
Q7
Audi Q7
Premium Plus
₹90.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q7 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Side Mirror Glass
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
Rear Wiper
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm494 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm308.43bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemElectric
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot66.4 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds5.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs-
Front Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs-
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19-
Length
5072 mm-
Wheelbase
3000 mm-
Height
1705 mm-
Width
1970 mm-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Years)
28
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1012
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch10.7 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
Yes40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,43570,04,633
Ex-Showroom Price
90,48,00066,90,000
RTO
9,04,80029,000
Insurance
3,78,1352,85,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0621,50,556

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