In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and BMW 6 Series GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs 6 Series GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|6 series gt
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4