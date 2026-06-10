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Audi Q7 vs BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs 3 Series Gran Limousine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q7 3 series gran limousine
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 90.48 Lakhs₹ 60.6 Lakhs
Mileage11.21 kmpl15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity2995 cc1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
Q7
Audi Q7
Premium Plus
₹90.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
330Li M Sport
₹60.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi Q7 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left Side
Speakers
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl15.39 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemB48 Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds6.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springsFive-link axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction
Front Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springsDouble-joint spring-strut axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingsconstruction
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19255 / 40 R18
Length
5072 mm4823 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2961 mm
Height
1705 mm1441 mm
Width
1970 mm2068 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres59 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
YesMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Years)
2Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1016
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
Yes40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Saiga Beige, Okapi BrownFine-wood trim ash Grey-Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,43567,88,555
Ex-Showroom Price
90,48,00060,60,000
RTO
9,04,8006,16,330
Insurance
3,78,1351,11,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0621,45,912
Expert Rating
-

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