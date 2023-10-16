In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Audi S5 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs. 90.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q7 vs S5 Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q7
|S5 sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 90.48 Lakhs
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|10.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|2994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6