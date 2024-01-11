In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8 e-tron, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8 e-tron, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q7 Price starts at Rs 79.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI Premium Plus and Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs 1.14 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50. Q7: 2995 cc engine, 11.21 kmpl mileage. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less