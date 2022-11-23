Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Top Speed
|237 Kmph
|180 Kmph
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.3 seconds
|4.9 seconds
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|249 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.47 kmpl
|-
|Driving Range
|943 Km
|418 Km
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹68,80,942
|₹58,66,214
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹59,90,000
|₹55,90,000
|RTO
|₹6,28,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹2,62,442
|₹2,42,714
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,47,898
|₹1,26,087