Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph180 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds4.9 seconds
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl-
Driving Range
943 Km418 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD-
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,94258,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00055,90,000
RTO
6,28,00033,000
Insurance
2,62,4422,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8981,26,087
