In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4