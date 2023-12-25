In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q5 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q5 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs 59.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.47 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less