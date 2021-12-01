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Audi Q5 vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q5 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q5 Fortuner legender
BrandAudiToyota
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range-1152 km/charge
Mileage13.4 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.4 kmpl14.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds10.4 seconds
Driving Range
943 Km1152 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph190 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll BarDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19265 / 60 R18
Bootspace
520 litres296 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres80 litres
Length
4682 mm mm4795 mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm2745 mm
Height
1655 mm1835 mm
Kerb Weight
1875 kg-
Width
1893 mm1855 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
AluminiumNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on rearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Digital DisplayTouch-screen Display
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Altas Beige / Black with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts, Okapi Brown / Black with with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus InsertsMaroon / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,98,99749,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00041,54,200
RTO
6,60,3495,66,675
Insurance
2,48,1481,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,0331,05,755
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresSubtle yet appealing cabin stylingUpdated 2.0-litre 45 TFSI engine is capable

Cons

No diesel engine or hybrid techNothing radical in the latest set of updates

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